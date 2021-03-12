CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Rolland B. Johns Sells 2,843 Shares

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $136,833.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,881.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 189,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,694. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

