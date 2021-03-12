Cubiex (CBIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $477,414.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $477,414.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

