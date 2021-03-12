CUDOS (CUDOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $15.25 million and $1.64 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,127,667 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.