Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $498.85 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $498.85 million and $139.94 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00049106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00648006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,451,302,732 coins and its circulating supply is 244,453,085 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

