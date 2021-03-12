CustomContractNetwork Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 389.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $287,192.37 and $362.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00379762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

