CyrusOne (CONE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):

3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

1/15/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $66.01. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,482. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

