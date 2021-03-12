CyrusOne (CONE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):
- 3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/11/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 1/15/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $66.01. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,482. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CyrusOne by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.