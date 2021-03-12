CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -254.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

