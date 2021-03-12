CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.
CyrusOne stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -254.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
