Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 1,006,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 937,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,706 shares of company stock worth $1,218,928. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.