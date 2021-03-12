D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 4.28% of D.R. Horton worth $1,156,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 4,162,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

