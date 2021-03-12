DA Davidson Weighs in on MongoDB, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

