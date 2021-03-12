DAEX (DAX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.11 million and $25,807.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00661630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

