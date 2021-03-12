Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 306 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $351.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

