Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 4,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

