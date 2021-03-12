Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 53,397 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,561 shares of company stock worth $7,593,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

