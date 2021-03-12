Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,847 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

