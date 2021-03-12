Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,682 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 56.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.