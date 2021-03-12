Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after buying an additional 260,632 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

