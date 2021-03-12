Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,101 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 24.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 439,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Shares of BIDU opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.