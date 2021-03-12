Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.