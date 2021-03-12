Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.23 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 469.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

