Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

