Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.02 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.