Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.95 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

BR opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.