Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2,115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

