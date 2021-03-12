Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

