Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $4.72 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Halliburton by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

