Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

