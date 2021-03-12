Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 23,500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

