Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 70,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

