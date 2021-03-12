Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 7,054 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.