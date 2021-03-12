Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO stock opened at $561.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.59. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

