Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,053,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $614.77 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

