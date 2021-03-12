Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 470.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,613,780. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.74.

DocuSign stock opened at $213.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.69 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

