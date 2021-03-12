Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $100.04.

