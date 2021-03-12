Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 21,760 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

