Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 32,712 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,712 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

