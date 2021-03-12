Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 85,300 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

JD.com stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.