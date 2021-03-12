Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $4.87 Million Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.31% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

