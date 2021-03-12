Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.82 ($80.97).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €72.09 ($84.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €72.98 ($85.86).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

