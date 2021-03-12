Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Up 5.2%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.14. 335,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 241,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

