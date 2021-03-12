Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 30,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $216.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.36. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.