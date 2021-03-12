Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.22. 3,132,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,671,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.