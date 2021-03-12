Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

