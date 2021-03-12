Darryl Abotomey Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Darryl Abotomey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.05 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of A$70,500.00 ($50,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.18.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

