Datacoin Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Datacoin has a market cap of $22,491.49 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00017269 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

