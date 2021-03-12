Datacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $22,520.01 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018168 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

