Datamine (DAM) Price Tops $0.0995

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $424,630.94 and approximately $8,684.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,268,322 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

