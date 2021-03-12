Datum (DAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,949.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $95,949.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00050515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00658136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

