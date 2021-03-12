David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 30,866 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAN stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,407. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

