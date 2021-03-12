Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Up 182.5% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DWSN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,290. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Dawson Geophysical worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

